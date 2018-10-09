Adrianza will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair the labrum in his left shoulder, Mike Berardino of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Adrianza first tweaked his shoulder in the Twins' series in Texas that ran from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, but he proceeded to play through the injury the rest of the way, appearing in 20 of the team's final 26 contests. The procedure should eliminate the discomfort Adrianza endured throughout September, but an official timetable for his recovery won't be known until after surgery is completed. If he's fully healthy by the end of spring training, Adrianza should have an inside track to a spot on the Twins' Opening Day roster as a utility option.