Adrianza (oblique) took swings on the field and participated in infield work Saturday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Manager Rocco Baldelli noted that Adrianza looked to be close to full strength during the workout, but the skipper was unwilling to commit to the utility man playing again in 2019. Adrianza has been out of action since Sept. 12 with the right oblique strain.

