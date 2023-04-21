Pagan allowed six runs on eight hits over 1.2 innings in Thursday's 11-5 loss to Boston.

Pagan entered the game in the third inning when Kenta Maeda (ankle) departed after being struck by a line drive to end the second. Pagan would ultimately allow seven hits in the inning, including a pair of doubles, as the Red Sox put six runs on the board. The 31-year-old Pagan had been pitching well coming into Thursday's contest, throwing 5.1 consecutive scoreless innings. Following the rough outing in Boston, his ERA balloons from 1.42 to 7.88. Pagan is 1-0 with a 1.75 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB through eight innings to start the season.