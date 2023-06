Pagan (hip) allowed a hit and no walks over 2.1 scoreless innings in Thursday's 7-6 victory over the Guardians.

Pagan left Sunday's loss to Toronto with a minor muscle strain in his hip area. He needed a few days off, but he's back to full speed. He's had an up-and-down season and has continued to struggle in high-leverage spots. He'll continue to work in middle relief.