Pagan (3-6) allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and a walk in one inning, taking the loss in extra innings Saturday versus the Angels.

This was Pagan's second appearance since suffering a lat cramp last Sunday. The right-hander got through the 10th inning without trouble, but he gave up a walkoff two-run home run to Taylor Ward with no outs in the 11th. Through five appearances in August, Pagan has struggled, allowing seven runs (five earned), including two homers, while striking out five in 5.1 innings. He has a 5.23 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 58:18 K:BB through 41.1 innings overall. While he's added nine saves and seven holds, his struggle with keeping the ball in the park (10 homers allowed) has taken him mostly out of the closer conversation.