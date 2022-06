Sanchez and the Twins agreed to a one-year, $9 million contract Thursday to avoid arbitration, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Sanchez made $6.35 million with the Yankees last year, and he'll get a fairly hefty pay raise during his first year with the Twins. The 29-year-old has had regular playing time over his first two months in Minnesota, and he's slashed .224/.282/.435 with seven home runs, 27 RBI, 16 runs and a stolen base over 44 games.