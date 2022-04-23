Sanchez was scratched from Friday's game against the White Sox with abdominal tightness and is awaiting the results of an MRI, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old was a late scratch from Friday's lineup due to the abdominal issue, and his availability going forward remains in question. Ryan Jeffers is poised to work as Minnesota's primary catcher should Sanchez be forced to miss any time. The team would also need to add another catcher to the 40-man roster to fill the backup role.