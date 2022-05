Sanchez was removed from Saturday's game against the Royals due to a heat-related illness, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Sanchez started behind the dish Saturday and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout prior to being replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the sixth inning. The 29-year-old should be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Royals.