Twins' Gary Sanchez: Gets breather Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against Oakland.
Sanchez started in the last four games and went 4-for-13 with two doubles, a run, a walk and three strikeouts. Ryan Jeffers will take over behind the dish and bat seventh.
