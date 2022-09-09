site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Gary Sanchez: Gets day off Friday
RotoWire Staff
Sanchez isn't in the lineup Friday against the Guardians.
Sanchez will get a breather Friday after his 3-for-4 performance Thursday against the Yankees. Sandy Leon will fill in behind the plate and bat ninth in the order.
