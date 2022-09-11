site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-gary-sanchez-gets-sunday-off | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Gary Sanchez: Gets Sunday off
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Sanchez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.
Sanchez will get a breather with the Twins playing a day game following a night game. Sandy Leon will replace Sanchez behind the plate.
