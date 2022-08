Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 9-0 win over the Giants on Friday.

Sanchez joined in on the Twins offensive onslaught off beleaguered Alex Wood with a two-run homer of his own. It was his 12th long ball of the season and he picked up his 44th RBI with the hit. Sanchez is slashing .216/.282/.394 in 315 at-bats over his first season in Minnesota.