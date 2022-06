Sanchez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Sanchez will sit for the second time this weekend while Ryan Jeffers checks in behind the dish and while Byron Buxton gets a day out of the outfield to serve as the Twins' designated hitter. Though he's getting on base at a .250 clip in June and has produced only six extra-base hits (two home runs, four doubles) in 19 games on the month, Sanchez still appears to be the Twins' preferred option at DH.