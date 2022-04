Sanchez (abdomen) could still be placed on the injured list if he doesn't feel good Wednesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez has already been out for six days, well past the point at which the Twins could backdate any injured list move to the beginning of his absence. He's expected to try to ramp up with some light activity Wednesday, but if that doesn't go well, he'll be placed on the injured list.