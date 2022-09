Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's 8-4 win against the Angels.

Sanchez produced a sacrifice fly in the first inning and broke the game open in the fifth, slugging a 432-foot, three-run homer to give Minnesota a 7-3 lead. The long ball was his first since Sept. 5 -- a span of 17 games. Sanchez has struggled this month, slashing .174/.231/.290 with a 30.8 percent strikeout rate, though he has knocked in 12 runs over 22 games.