Twins' Gary Sanchez: Out of Thursday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Sanchez is not in Thursday's lineup against the Royals.
Sanchez is hitting .175 with one home run, 22 strikeouts and three walks in 20 games this month. Caleb Hamilton will start behind the dish and hit ninth.
