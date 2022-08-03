site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Gary Sanchez: Resting Wednesday
Sanchez isn't starting Wednesday against Detroit.
Sanchez will get a day off after he went 2-for-8 with a strikeout over the last two games. Sandy Leon is starting behind the plate after his contract was selected Wednesday.
