Twins' Gary Sanchez: Retreats to bench Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Sanchez isn't starting Saturday against the Giants.
Sanchez is getting a day off after he went 2-for-7 with a home run, a double, two runs and two RBI over the last two games. Sandy Leon will take over behind the plate and bat ninth.
