site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-gary-sanchez-returns-from-heel-injury | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Gary Sanchez: Returns from heel injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Sanchez (heel) replaced an injured Ryan Jeffers in the third inning and went 0-for-2 in Friday's 3-2 victory over the Orioles.
Sanchez had exited Thursday's game early due to a heel injury, but he was able to get behind the plate Friday. He'll likely start Saturday's game with Jeffers having a sore hand.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 16 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read