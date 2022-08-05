site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-gary-sanchez-sits-amid-slump | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Gary Sanchez: Sits amid slump
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Sanchez is not in Friday's lineup against the Blue Jays.
Sanchez hasn't had a multi-hit game since late June and is slashing .155/.231/.225 with one home run over his last 22 games. Sandy Leon is starting behind the dish and hitting ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read