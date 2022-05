Sanchez is out of the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.

With Ryan Jeffers behind the plate for Game 2 and Byron Buxton getting a game out of the field and serving as the designated hitter, Sanchez will hit the bench for the nightcap. He started at catcher and went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in the Twins' 8-2 win in Game 1.