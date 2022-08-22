site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Gary Sanchez: Sitting again Monday
Sanchez will sit Monday versus the Rangers.
Sanchez will take a seat for a second straight game Monday. Sandy Leon will start again behind the plate and bat ninth in the series finale.
