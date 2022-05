Sanchez is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Baltimore.

Trevor Larnach will handle designated-hitter duties while Ryan Jeffers picks up a start behind the plate, closing off both of Sanchez's avenues to the lineup. The Twins are likely just extended Sanchez a breather after he recently returned from an abdominal injury to start in each of the past three games. He went 2-for-13 with a double, an RBI, a run and six strikeouts over the weekend.