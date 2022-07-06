site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Gary Sanchez: Sitting Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Jul 6, 2022
11:03 am ET
Sanchez will sit Wednesday versus the White Sox.
Sanchez will get a day off after he went 1-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's win. Luis Arraez will slide into the designated hitter spot while Jose Miranda enters the lineup at first base and will bat seventh against the White Sox.
