Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers.

When Sanchez swatted a 400-foot solo shot in the fifth inning, it marked his first long ball in over a month. The backstop slashed a miserable .174/.255/.196 with only one extra-base hit during the drought. Sanchez is far removed from his peak days as one of the game's premier power hitters.