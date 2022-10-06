Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Sanchez got things started for the Twins in the top of the first inning with a three-run blast to put Minnesota on the board. He then hit an RBI double in the second inning to put his squad up 7-0. The big day comes as he was 0-for-20 with eight strikeouts in his last five games, inching his batting average towards the dreaded Mendoza line. On the season, he finishes with a .205/.282/.377 line with 16 home runs over 128 games.