Sanchez went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 10-4 loss to the Brewers.

He caught Milwaukee napping in the second inning to steal his second bag of the season, and only the sixth of his career. Sanchez then got lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning with the game seeming to be out of reach. The 29-year-old has had a rough July at the plate, slashing .171/.261/.268 through 14 games with one homer and six RBI, but he'll remain Minnesota's starting catcher with Ryan Jeffers (thumb) sidelined until September, barring a significant addition by the Twins at the trade deadline.