Sanchez (abdomen) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Sanchez was a late scratch from Friday's lineup with abdominal tightness and won't re-enter the starting nine Sunday. The 29-year-old appears to have avoided a serious injury after an MRI came back clean, but he'll now have four full days to recover thanks to Monday's scheduled off day before potentially missing additional time. Ryan Jeffers will start behind the plate again in his absence.