Sanchez (abdomen) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

He'll remain on the bench for a sixth consecutive game while he contends with abdominal tightness. However, manager Rocco Baldelli said the catcher is working out on the field prior to Wednesday's matchup, and he's hopeful that Sanchez will be able to return to the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Tigers, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.