Twins' Gary Sanchez: Takes seat Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Sanchez is not starting Tuesday's game against the Royals.
Sandy Leon will catch while Sanchez, slashing .308/.379/.423 in eight games this month, rests. Sanchez has started roughly half of Minnesota's games lately and that trend figures to continue.
