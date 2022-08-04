Celestino (personal) was activated from the paternity list Thursday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.
Celestino was away from the team since Monday following the birth of his child, but he'll rejoin the Twins ahead of the four-game series against the Blue Jays over the weekend. The 23-year-old isn't starting Thursday against Toronto but should have a chance to carve out fairly regular playing time after Kyle Garlick (ribs) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
