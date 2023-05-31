Celestino (thumb) began a rehab assignment with Single-A Fort Myers on Tuesday and went 1-for-2 with a run scored in his first game with the affiliate.

Celestino suffered a ulnar collateral ligament tear in his thumb in early March. He'll likely need several weeks of a rehab assignment to get back to full speed. He may be assigned to Triple-A St. Paul after he's done with the rehab assignment, as it's not clear there will be a spot for him on the major-league roster.