Celestino will start in center field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Yankees.
Since Byron Buxton (hip) was placed on the injured list Aug. 23, Celestino has settled in as the Twins' everyday center fielder. Celestino will pick up his 12th consecutive start Monday after slashing .194/.310/.250 with four runs and four RBI over the previous 11 contests.
