Celestino went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Tuesday's 9-0 win over the Royals.

Celestino had the only long ball in the game, a fourth-inning blast to extend the Twins' lead to 3-0. It's his second homer in his last five games, though those are his only two hits across 12 at-bats in that span. The 23-year-old is slashing .265/.323/.346 with two homers, 13 RBI, 20 runs scored, seven doubles and a triple through 203 plate appearances. He appears to be the No. 4 outfielder on the Twins' roster.