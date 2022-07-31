Celestino will start in right field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Padres.

Celestino will pick up his third straight start after going 2-for-7 with an RBI over the previous two contests. Though his opportunities should be on the rise while Max Kepler (toe) and Trevor Larnach (core) are on the injured list, Celestino's path to a regular role against right-handed pitching may be blocked unless Alex Kirilloff's wrist issue forces him to the IL, too.