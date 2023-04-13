Celestino was transferred to the 60-day injured list by the Twins on Thursday with a left thumb UCL tear, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
The Twins needed to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for Kyle Garlick. Celestino now isn't eligible to return until late May.
