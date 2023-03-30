Celestino (thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list.
He injured his thumb in early March and at the time was expected to be out six-to-eight weeks. He was likely set to begin the season at Triple-A, but he was placed on the major league injured list. He'll likely be moved to Triple-A when healthy. After posting just a .592 OPS with four homers and four steals in 145 games over the last two seasons, he'll likely need to re-establish himself in the minors before given another shot in Minnesota.
