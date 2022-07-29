Celestino was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday.
Celestino was sent to the minors Monday but will quickly rejoin the major-league club to provide depth after Gio Urshela was placed on the paternity list. Celestino is starting in right field and batting ninth against the Padres on Friday.
