Celestino will start in center field and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Guardians.

After back-to-back games on the bench Sept. 10 and 11, Celestino appears to have re-emerged as a regular in the Minnesota outfield. He'll start in center for the seventh time in eight games after going 3-for-18 with a double, three walks and three runs over his past six starts. Expect Celestino continue to hold down a near-everyday role until the Twins return Byron Buxton (hip) from the injured list.