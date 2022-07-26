Celestino was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Celestino has struggled at the dish in July, slashing .143/.217/.190 with a double, two RBI and two walks through 15 games. Miguel Sano (knee) will take his place on the active roster after being activated from the 60-day injured list.
