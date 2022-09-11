Celestino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

For the second game in a row, the righty-hitting Celestino finds himself on the bench against a righty (Shane Bieber). After slashing a mediocre .202/.302/.236 in his 17 games since Byron Buxton (hip) was placed on the injured list Aug. 23, Celestino may have faded into a short-side platoon role in center field with the lefty-hitting Jake Cave.