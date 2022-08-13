Celestino went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 4-0 win over the Angels.

Celestino opened the scoring in the second inning with a homer off Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. This was Celestino's first long ball of the season and just the third of his major-league career in 98 games. The 23-year-old outfielder has seen his playing time slip with the Twins' outfield regaining some healthy bodies. He's slashing .273/.330/.341 with 12 RBI, 18 runs scored, seven doubles and a triple through 193 plate appearances. Celestino is likely to be limited to a short-side platoon role, though he could draw in on occasion when Byron Buxton receives a maintenance day.