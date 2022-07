Urshela went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Wednesday against the White Sox.

Urshela took Matt Foster yard in the eighth inning to record his eighth homer of the season. He has four multi-hit games in his last nine starts, maintaining a .353 average with two home runs, five RBI and five runs scored in that span. Overall, Urshela has a .266/.314/.414 line across 287 plate appearances on the season.