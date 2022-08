Urshela went 1-for-2 with a three-run double and two walks in Monday's 4-2 win over Boston.

Urshela cleared the bases with a three-run double against John Schreiber in the fifth inning. The 30-year-old infielder is now 22-for-79 (.278) with eight extra-base hits and 11 RBI across 23 games this month. He improved his season slash line to .268/.314/.429 with 21 doubles and 53 RBI through 407 plate appearances.