Twins' Gio Urshela: Exits with injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Urshela left Friday's game against the Blue Jays with an undisclosed injury, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
He appeared to get injured on a pick-off play earlier in the game. Jose Miranda moved to third base and Luis Arraez went to first base.
