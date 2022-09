Urshela went 4-for-9 with a double, two RBI, a run scored and a walk as the Twins were swept by the Guardians in Saturday's doubleheader.

Urshela sparked the Twins' eighth-inning rally in the nightcap with a two-run single. He's hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, batting .439 (18-for-41) in that span. The third baseman is up to a .277/.325/.426 slash line with 12 home runs, 57 RBI, 51 runs scored, one stolen base, 24 doubles and three triples through 127 contests this year.