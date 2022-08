Urshela went 4-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-0 win over the Royals.

Urshela contributed RBI singles in the seventh and eighth innings. This was his third multi-hit effort in 11 games in August, and he's hit .300 (12-for-40) this month with four extra-base hits. The third baseman is batting .269 -- his highest mark since June 11 -- while adding a .745 OPS, 11 home runs, 49 RBI and 41 runs scored through 97 contests.