Twins' Gio Urshela: Gets breather Saturday
Urshela is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Urshela went 13-for-40 (.325) over his last 11 games, but he will get a day off after making five straight starts. Jose Miranda will man the hot corner in Urshela's place.
