Urshela is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

He'll retreat to the bench for a day game after a night game, allowing Jose Miranda to get a turn at the hot corner. Urshela had started at third base in each of the Twins' previous three games while going 4-for-11 with a home run, a double, a walk, six RBI and two additional runs.