Urshela went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in a loss to the Guardians on Saturday.

Urshela knocked in both of Minnesota's runs in the contest, blasting a 434-foot solo shot to center field in the fourth inning and plating another run with an infield single in the 10th. It's been a quiet start to Urshela's tenure in Minnesota, as he's slashing a modest .232/.288/.313 across 111 plate appearances.